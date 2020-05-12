NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.