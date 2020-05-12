NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for NMI in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NMI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NMIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of NMIH opened at $14.22 on Monday. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $964.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 774.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

