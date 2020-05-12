Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -4.00

News stories about Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noble Investments UK earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Noble Investments UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265.50 ($3.49).

About Noble Investments UK

Noble Investments (UK) PLC is a United Kingdom-based company is engaged in collectibles retail trading and auctions, including rare coins, stamps, tokens, medals and banknotes. The Company provides personalized consultancy services to collectors and dealers in English, ancient and foreign coins; commemorative medals and tokens; numismatic and philatelic books, banknotes and paper ephemera; military orders and decorations, and world stamps.

