Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $174.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.