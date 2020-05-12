Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.26-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.26-0.42 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.12.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.