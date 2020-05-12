Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

