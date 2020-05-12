Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,495 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,851 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

