Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average is $275.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

