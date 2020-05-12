Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66.

