Novare Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

