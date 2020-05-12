Novare Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

