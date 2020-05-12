Novare Capital Management LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144,232 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,089,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,598,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 839,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

