Novare Capital Management LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 70,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

