Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.