Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,336 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.