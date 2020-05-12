Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,247 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

