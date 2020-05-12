Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,538,000 after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,941 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

