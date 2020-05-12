Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,537,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

D opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

