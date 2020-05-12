Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 726.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 21,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

