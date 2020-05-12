NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,361,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,992,738.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NS stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.