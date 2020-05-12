NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NuVasive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in NuVasive by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

