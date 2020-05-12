NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $322.62 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $324.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.07 and a 200-day moving average of $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

