Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.