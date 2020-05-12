OceanaGold (OGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 125.00. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.85.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

