Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE OII opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $466.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis purchased 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.