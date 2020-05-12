Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.