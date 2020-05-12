Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,220 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,579 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NYSE NEP opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.02%.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

