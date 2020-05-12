Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 234 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

