Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 249 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

