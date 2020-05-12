Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 320 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20.

