Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 505 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.