Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

