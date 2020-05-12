Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64.

