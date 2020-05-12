Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

