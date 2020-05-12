Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,633,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,266,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock opened at $940.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $896.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,032.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.