Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $258.08 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.11.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

