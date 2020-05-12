Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.44 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

