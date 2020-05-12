Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 45.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 9.3% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 825,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

