Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $744,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

VFC opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

