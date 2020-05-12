Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $986,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 358,796 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,454,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,467,000 after buying an additional 287,039 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,512,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,317,000 after buying an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 224,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.00.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.