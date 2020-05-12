Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $1.34 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,463,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,054,000 after purchasing an additional 574,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,237,000 after buying an additional 467,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $151,561,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,001,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

