Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

