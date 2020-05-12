Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

