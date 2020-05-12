Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

