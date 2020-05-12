Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 546 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

NYSE CMI opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.76. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

