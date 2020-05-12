Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 935 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

NYSE UHS opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.