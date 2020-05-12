Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $140.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

