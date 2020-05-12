Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after acquiring an additional 127,297 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $253.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

