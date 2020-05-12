Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

WELL stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

