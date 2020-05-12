Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $245.58 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $261.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.88.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.